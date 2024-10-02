ALTON - Bring your furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, for a morning full of fun just for them.

At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and Hope Animal Rescues, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets. Rescue agencies will be holding an adopt-a-thon, so if you are looking for a new best friend come meet some loveable dogs who need a good home.

Features of the event include a Pet Parade at 10 a.m. and a costume contest which will be voted on via social media. Bring your dog dressed to impress, because the winner of the costume contest will receive a $20 gift certificate to Petco.

There will be activities for pets and families, and vendors selling pet-related products such as handmade dog treats, toys, bandanas, clothing, collars and more. In partnership with the Madison County Humane Society, we will be hosting a drive-through Microchip Clinic, free while supplies last! Information will be provided on the 3-acre Alton Dog Park located at Russell Commons Park; annual fees are $25 for Alton residents, or $35 for non-residents.

Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds only, please. The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton and runs every Saturday morning through October 19th.

The market will host a Community Yard Sale on 10/12 and booth space is still available. The Market will present a Goat Yoga class in partnership with Goat Yoga of Southern Illinois on 10/19; the goats will be there for all to enjoy at no charge for the duration of the market, but the class from 10:00-11:00 a.m. is ticketed. Sign up for a booth space or get your tickets for goat yoga today at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events.

