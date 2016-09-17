ALTON - Alton High School senior Courtney Hubbard, in a coma since Aug. 30, died Friday, Alton High School Principal Mike Bellm said.

“It was with a heavy heart and tremendous sadness I have to share one of our students Courtney Hubbard, has passed away today from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago," he said in a statement. "We have maintained contact with Courtney’s family throughout this tragedy. We will miss Courtney beyond words and I hope you will join me in sending your thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Hubbard, 17, was struck walking from his home on Milton Road en route to a friend’s home on College Avenue on Aug. 30. When he crossed College Avenue, he was hit by a driver. He was initially taken to BJC Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Services, but quickly transported to St. Louis by an ARCH helicopter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bellm enlisted a Crisis Response Team, comprised of social workers and counselors, to be available for any student struggling with grief. He asked on Friday that any students in need of grief counseling in the need to the Student Services Office at the top of the cafeteria. At the start of fifth hour, there was a moment of silence in honor of Courtney in each class.

A candlelight vigil is set for 7:45 p.m. Sunday near the Alton Amtrak Station. There will be a poster in the cafeteria on Monday during all lunch hours for students to sign. This poster will be presented to Courtney’s family.

Funeral arrangements are being done at Harrison Funeral Home in Alton. A gofundme account, “Funeral for Courtney Hubbard for funeral expenses at: https://www.gofundme.com/2pdrcqk?ssid=739749263&pos=1.

"Please join me in sharing our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers with Courtney’s family," Bellm said. “Once a Redbird, Always a Redbird.’”

More like this: