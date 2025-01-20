Our Daily Show Interview! Martha Pfister Candidate For Ward 2 Alderwoman in the City of Alton

ALTON - As Alton elected officials prepare for the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, Martha Pfister has thrown her hat in the ring for the Ward 2 alderperson seat.

Pfister has a history of nonprofit work. She grew up in Alton before moving to the Chicago area for 14 years. Five years ago, Pfister and her husband decided to return to Alton to raise their young children.

“I like to tell people, I am an Altonian by birth but also an Altonian by choice,” Pfister said. “This is where we chose to be. I love Alton.”

Pfister said she is interested in “improving the quality of life for families.” She pointed to the parks and overgrown sidewalks as examples of ways to improve the quality of life. She also noted the importance of showing prospective residents that Alton cares about families and children.

She said she mostly decided to run because of her love for the community. She wants to support residents and improve Alton where possible.

“A lot of it is just that I love Alton,” she explained. “I chose to be here, so I have a lot that I feel like I could bring to the city and that I could bring to the position. So it wasn’t even just about problems that I see, but of course there’s definitely things that could be changed.”

Pfister lives in the Middletown area, and she has made a point to get to know her neighbors through her campaign. She shared that she has spoken to several people throughout the ward beyond the Middletown neighborhood, and she has enjoyed hearing from these constituents about their experiences and their issues.

“It’s just really good to connect with people who aren’t in my exact neighborhood because it’s a big ward,” she said. “I’ve been focusing on community, collaboration and connection.”

If elected, she plans to implement a newsletter or regular meetings for Ward 2 constituents to keep them informed. She also wants to be accessible so that City Council meetings are not the only opportunity people have to speak with their alderperson.

Pfister believes most disagreements at the city level stem from everyone’s passion for the community. She noted that her own “why” is sometimes difficult to articulate, but she knows it in her heart.

“I think we all love Alton, and we maybe disagree about how to love Alton,” she explained. “What does it mean to love Alton? What does it mean to do good things for Alton? I think that’s where a lot of the disagreements come from.”

Pfister said she has been meeting with many department heads, school board members and other community leaders to learn more about how the City Council can support them. She added that she is not interested in partisan politics, but instead wants to know how to advocate for Alton as a whole.

“A lot of people, when you talk to them, they’re like, ‘What side of the aisle are you on?’” she said. “It’s political. And it’s like, you know what, this is the city. It’s nonpartisan. Our city officials represent everyone, and we all care about the same issues: roads and parks and schools. It’s a legislative process for the city. I think the goal is making the quality of life better for all of Alton, wherever you are in Alton.”

As Election Day approaches, Pfister encourages people to visit her official website at MarthaPfister.com or her official Facebook campaign page for more information about her candidacy, her background and her vision for the city.

