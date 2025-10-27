ILLINOIS – Today marks the first day candidates across Illinois can file to appear on the ballot in the 2026 primary elections.

The filing period for “established political parties” (Democrats and Republicans) runs from Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 to Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 for municipal, county, state, and federal candidates.

Independent candidates and those who are part of new political parties have from May 18-26, 2026 to file their paperwork, since no primaries are held for those groups. Those candidates can start circulating petitions on Feb. 26, 2025.

County-level officials to be nominated during the 2026 primaries include County Clerks, Treasurers, Sheriffs, Assessors, and more. Federal and state offices up for nomination include United States Senator, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Comptroller, State Treasurer, and representatives in both Congress and the Illinois General Assembly for all districts.

Nominating papers were filed early this morning to secure spots on the ballot for incumbents across Illinois, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulous, and Treasurer Mike Frerichs.

Each candidate running in the 2026 primaries is required to file a Statement of Candidacy, nominating petitions with a sufficient number of original signatures, and a receipt from filing a Statement of Economic Interests (unless running for a federal or political party office). The full 2026 Candidates Guide from the Illinois State Board of Elections is available here.

Statewide primary elections are set for March 17, 2026, while the General Election is set for Nov. 3, 2026. Municipal primary elections, if required, will be held on Feb. 3, 2026, followed by municipal general elections on March 17, 2026.

