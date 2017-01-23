GLEN CARBON - The American Cancer Society has released cancer statistics in their January 5, 2017 report and the results are exciting. Since a peak cancer rate in 1991, cancer death rates have decreased by 25 percent. This translates to an additional 2.1 million cancer survivors during this time period.

The American Cancer Society’s report attributes much of this improvement “is the result of steady reductions in smoking and advances in early detection and treatment”. There continues to be gender and ethnic differences in cancer rates, with men having a 20 percent higher rate of cancer and a 40 percent higher mortality rate. Also, Black Americans have a 15 percent higher cancer death rate than White Americans. The 2017 report projects 1,688,780 cancer diagnoses in the United States and 600,920 cancer deaths.

The physicians of Madison County remain committed to the patients of Southwestern Illinois. With further research, advancements, and the support of our community we are optimistic about these findings and look forward to even greater strides in the future. With proper screening as recommended by your physician, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.

Madison County Medical Society represents the physicians and patients of Madison County Illinois. We can be reached through executive director Elaine Hoffman. 6400 West Main Street Suite 3-L. Belleville, IL. 62223 (P) 618-397-5315 (C) 618-920-0337 E-mail: stclairmed96@gmail.com or President Ryan Diederich, MD. 4955 S State Route 159 Suite 1. Glen Carbon, IL 62034. (P) 618-288-7855.

