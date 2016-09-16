Cancellations and Closings Due to Weather Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The River Bend has been ravished with rain and thunderstorms since late Thursday evening. Due to the weather, there have been a few changes to event and Friday night football schedules. Events The popular Christian group’s “Big Daddy Weave” Live Beautiful Offerings Tour Concert set for tonight has been moved to Bethalto Church Of God at 800 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto. Showtime is 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Riverbend Family Ministries.

The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department's 12th Annual Co-ed Kickball Tournament has cancelled this Friday's games that were to have taken place between 7 and 11:30 p.m. Instead of playing Friday evening, all games will be played on Saturday. Football The Civic Memorial High School vs. Jersey Community High School football game at Bethalto has been cancelled for Friday night. The game will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. RiverBender.com will be broadcasting the game live.

The Roxana High School vs. Vandalia High School game at Roxana has been moved to 6:00 p.m.

The Southwestern High School game at Piasa has been cancelled for tonight because of the rain/storm forecast. The contest will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Piasa.

The Marquette Catholic vs. East Alton-Wood River game has been cancelled for Friday night. The game will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday at EAWR. Soccer The freshman soccer match that was to be held Friday afternoon against Triad at Alton High School has been cancelled due to wet grounds. Please contact the AHS Athletic Office with any questions. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us!

This page is updated in real time, check back for updates throughout the day and night. Anyone with any other weather cancellations or closings can always contact Riverbender.com at news@riverbender.com or call 618-465-9850 (during normal operating hours) and we will post them right away on the website. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending