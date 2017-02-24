EDWARDSVILLE – This week, the Canadian folk musical group Le Vent du Nord performed for Columbus Elementary students and left them clapping to the rhythm of the music and inspired.

The students learned about traditional folk instruments like the mouth harp, hurdy gurdy and accordion.

“They were fun and entertaining as they interchanged English with French,” Columbus Elementary Principal Vince Schlueter said. “They did a fantastic job bringing music and history together when talking about the traditional music and instruments during the performance.”

The appearance was arranged through one of the Columbus Elementary parents, Peter Palermo, who works in the McKendree University Music Department.

Schlueter said he was most appreciative for the musicians performing in front of children and that it left a lasting impression.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons is meeting with Columbus fifth-grade classes.

“He will talk about his position as state's attorney and how it relates to the D.A.R.E. program,” Schlueter said.

