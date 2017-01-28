CALHOUN COUNTY - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the "Can You Hear Me Now Scam" has hit the county and issued a warning to people with some tips today.

Anyone receiving this kind of phone call in Calhoun County or throughout the area should realize it's not a Verizon commercial.

The Calhoun's Sheriff's Department has a simple solution if someone hears that question from someone they don't know or from a number they don't know: If you receive a phone call from someone asking “can you hear me,” hang up. You’re a potential victim in the latest scam circulating around the U.S."

Pennsylvania authorities warned of the scam late last year Virginia police are now warning about the scheme, which also sparked warnings in that state and other states.

Police there said the “can you hear me” con is actually a variation on earlier scams aimed at getting a victim to say the word “yes” in a phone conversation. That affirmative response is recorded by the person committing the fraud and used to authorize unwanted charges on a phone or utility bill or on a credit card.

These are tips from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department about the "Can You Hear Me Now Scam":

First again, HANG UP!! The scammers will record your "yes or yes I do" answer then use that to book fraudulent trips or open credit cards using YOUR voice.

Do not answer the phone from numbers you don't recognize

Do NOT give out personal information over the phone

Do not confirm your phone number

Do not answer questions about personal information

Just hang up.......

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department said these scams are getting so good that there are still people falling for them and losing a lot of money.

"If you feel that it may be real, call here and we will be glad to talk you out of it. The scam about somebody being in jail and needs bond money........its a scam and happening again in Calhoun. Any calls about jail, civil process, IRS, etc.....call here and we will check for you. Don't send money..."

Anyone receiving any of these types of calls, immediately contact law enforcement and seek help.

