NORMAL - At approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, April 27, 2025, Illinois State University police received reports of shots fired during a registered student organization event at the Bone Student Center on campus. The shots were fired during a fight in the entryway outside of the event.

There is one reported victim, who is not an Illinois State student. This incident remains an active investigation with police searching for the suspect, who is described as a slender Black male, approximately 5 ft. 10 in., with black, afro-style hair, wearing all black clothing. He was last seen running south from the Bone Student Center.

Eyewitness information should be emailed to ISUPolice@ilstu.edu.

Classes will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025. Bone Student Center will remain closed, with all events at Bone Student Center canceled on Monday.

Illinois State University Police Department continues to investigate with assistance from Normal Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s office, and Illinois State Police. Counseling services are currently available to students, faculty, and staff.