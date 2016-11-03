LITCHFIELD - The Bourne campaign has recently become aware of a lewd, fake photo of Rep. Avery Bourne being mailed to voters in the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We take this disgusting threat and act of intimidation very seriously and are working with state and local law enforcement to investigate," the campaign said in a statement to the press.

If anyone has information about who is behind this sickening stunt, the campaign asks that they call (217)836-2177.

Rep. Bourne, along with Former State Representative Wayne Rosenthal, State Representatives Tim Butler and Sara Wojcicki-Jimenez and Christian County Sherrif Bruce Kettelkamp will be meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Courthouse, located at 101 S Main St. in Taylorville to discuss the situation.

More like this: