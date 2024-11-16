HARDIN — The Calhoun Warriors' season came to a close on Saturday as they faced the defending Class 1A state champions, the Camp Point Panthers, in a quarterfinal match that ended with a score of 16-7. The game, held at Hardin, was characterized by strong defensive plays from both teams.

The Panthers opened the scoring in the first quarter when Elijah Genenbacher completed a 4-yard run for a touchdown. The successful extra point put Camp Point ahead 7-0. The second quarter saw a stalemate, with neither team able to score, and the teams went into halftime with the Panthers maintaining their slim lead.

In the third quarter, Camp Point extended their lead with a 32-yard field goal from kicker Marco Rodriguez, bringing the score to 10-0. The Warriors responded with a 26-yard touchdown run by Conner Longnecker, narrowing the gap to 10-7.

The final quarter saw the Panthers add an insurance touchdown when Genenbacher ran for another 3 yards, making the score 16-7. The extra point attempt was unsuccessful.

With the loss, the Calhoun Warriors concluded their season with a record of 10-2 overall. Meanwhile, the Camp Point Panthers will advance to face Belleville Althoff in the semifinals next weekend.

