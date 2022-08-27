Camp Point Central Records 43-0 Football Opener Win Over Carrollton
August 27, 2022 6:54 AM
Listen to the story
CARROLLTON - Camp Point Central recorded a 43-0 win over Carrollton on Friday night in Carrollton.
Camp Point had 297 yards rushing and 78 yards passing. Camp Point used eight different rushers for the 297 yards. Carrollton had 85 yards rushing and 48 yards passing in the contest.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Camp Point led 22-0 at halftime.
Carrollton plays at 1 p.m. on September 3 at Routt Catholic.
More like this:
First Time In 11 Years: Flowers Leads With 35 Points, Three Hawks Players Score In Double Figures, Carrollton Wins Super-Sectional
Mar 4, 2025
Darr, Flowers Pave The Way: Carrollton Girls Basketball Celebrates Regional Championship Success
Feb 21, 2025
State Bound: Lauren Flowers, Harper Darr, Abby Flowers, Lead Hawks To Victory In Dramatic Super Sectional
Mar 3, 2025