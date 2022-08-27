Camp Point Central Records 43-0 Football Opener Win Over Carrollton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON - Camp Point Central recorded a 43-0 win over Carrollton on Friday night in Carrollton. Camp Point had 297 yards rushing and 78 yards passing. Camp Point used eight different rushers for the 297 yards. Carrollton had 85 yards rushing and 48 yards passing in the contest. Article continues after sponsor message Camp Point led 22-0 at halftime. Carrollton plays at 1 p.m. on September 3 at Routt Catholic. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending