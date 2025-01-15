ALTON – In a closely contested game, the Marquette Catholic High School boys basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to secure a 54-50 victory over Christ Our Rock on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Christ Our Rock.

The game, held at Marquette Catholic, featured a strong performance from the Explorers, particularly in the second half, where they outscored their opponents 31-18.

Christ Our Rock led 30-23 at halftime, but Marquette made adjustments during the third quarter, dominating with a 12-2 scoring run. Marquette continued its momentum into the final quarter, finishing the game with a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter for the win.

Individual performances included Cameron Jones leading Marquette with 13 points, followed closely by Chase Jones with 12 and Cameron Golike with 9 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The remainder of the Explorers' scoring was as follows: Isaiah Redd 5, James Sehorn 4, Jack Rea 2, and Camden Daniels 1.

Marquette Catholic Head Boys Basketball Coach Cody Best reflected on the game, noting the strengths and challenges his team faced.

"Mainly we played a decent game. We had great moments on the offensive side of the ball that helped us stay in it," Best said.

He acknowledged the team's struggles with foul trouble, stating, "We gave them way too many second opportunities on rebounds that cost us points and fouls."

Despite these challenges, Best expressed optimism about the team's growth, saying, "I thought it was a great game and our team is going to learn from this one and realize that we can play good teams."

Marquette plays at Maryville Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

More like this: