EDWARDSVILLE - Cameron Golike has emerged as one of the leading boys soccer scorers in the region and had another incredible performance with three goals against Metro East Lutheran for Marquette Catholic. Golike now has nine goals for the season. Golike also added two assists.

Marquette Catholic, 4-2, defeated Metro-East Lutheran 8-2 in a soccer match on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, employing the IHSA mercy rule to shorten the second half.

The game took place at Metro East Lutheran's home field.

Marquette took a commanding 8-1 lead by halftime, prompting the second half to be reduced from 40 to 20 minutes under IHSA boys soccer rules.

The Explorers' James Fischer and Myles Ortman each contributed a goal and an assist, while Logan Anderson, Bock Woodward and Maicol Gonzalez also scored for Marquette. William Waters provided two assists.

Metro-East Lutheran managed to score twice, but the early deficit proved insurmountable.

Marquette will next host Father McGivney at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

