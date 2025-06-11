TRENTON -Ayden Calvert had three RBIs, while both Ryan Lowis and Logan Bogard drove home two runs each, and Kael Hester struck out six on the mound in three innings as Alton Post 126's American Legion senior baseball team took an 11-0 win over Trenton Post 778 in a District 22 game Tuesday night at Trenton Community Park.

The Legionnaires remain undefeated at 4-0 overall, and 3-0 in the District in the young season.

Nolan Parker and Joe Stephan got things started for Alton in the top of the first with consecutive walks, and two outs later, after Stephan and Hester executed a double steal, Lowis singled both runners home to give the Legionnaires a 2-0 lead, After a walk to Alex Pilger, Bogard hit an RBI single to left to score Lowis and push the lead to 3-0. In the second, Parker drew another walk, and one out later, scored when a fly ball hit by Hester was dropped by the right fielder, Hester going to second on the play, giving the Legionnaires a 4-0 lead.

The score stayed the same until the top of the fifth, when, with one out, Pilger singled and went to second on a walk to Bogard. Both runners scored on Calvert's triple to right field to make it 6-0, and an RBI infield single by Parker increased the lead to 7-0.

In the sixth, Drake Champlin led off with a single, with walks to Carsen Bristow and Lowis loading the bases. Scott Bartow drew a walk to force home Champlin, and Bristow was forced home on another bases loaded walk, this to Bogard, to make it 9-0. Calvert forced Bogard at second, but Lowis scored to make it 10-0, and the final run came home on a Dane Godar grounder to short, with Bartow scoring and making it 11-0.

Trenton's only real threat came in the fourth, when, with two out, an error and single put runners on the corners, but a fly out to center ended the threat. Champlin ended the game by striking out the final two batters to give the Legionnaires the win via the 10-run rule.

Calvert had two hits and three RBI's for Post 126, while Bogard came up with two hits and two RBIs, Lowis had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, Parker had a hit and RBI, Stephan, Champlin, and Pilger all had hits, and both Bartow and Godar each drove in a run.

Marcus Payne started on the mound, and went two innings to be credited with the win, allowing only one hit while striking out three, Hester went three innings, allowing only two hits while fanning six, and Champlin pitched the sixth, striking out two.

The Legionnaires host Smithton Wednesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park in a 6 p.m. start, then will be honored and saluted at Post 126 night before the Cape Catfish-Alton River Dragons Prospect League game Thursday night at 6:35 p.m., then will compete in the Gator Classic tournament at Trenton this weekend, June 13-15, in Trenton Community Park.

