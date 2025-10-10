ALTON - Calvary Christian School students will feed 5,000 people across the globe through a fundraising campaign.

On Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, the students at Calvary Christian School came together to pack 5,000 meals. Of these, 4,000 will be transported to schools and refugee camps in Bangladesh, and 1,000 will be distributed locally through the Community Hope Center. Pastor Wade Dobson noted that the experience was a way to impart some of the school’s most important lessons.

“We’re always talking to them about thinking of others first and loving your neighbor,” Pastor Dobson said. “This is a way for them to do that in our own community, which is important, but then also to think globally about people around the world that need that as well.”

Calvary Christian School opened last year through Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. As a private school, they were looking for an opportunity to fundraise when Pastor Dobson discovered The Champion Group and their Feed the Need initiative.

Through this program, students were able to fundraise for the school while also raising money for meals. Audrey Bosse, communications leader, pointed out that the Feed the Need program is a unique way to raise money for the school while also helping the community.

“We were trying to think of a fundraiser to do for the school that wasn’t your typical ‘buy a candy bar’ or ‘pay $25 for a frozen food item,’” she explained. “The students have been fundraising, and there have been incentives along the way for the students and the teachers, and that’s all culminating with this big packing party.”

On Oct. 10, students donned hairnets and set up packing stations. Pastor Dobson said they were “very excited” for the chance to pack meals. Both Pastor Dobson and Bosse emphasized the value of showing students how to give back.

“It’s important for the students to see that they’re actively participating in making a difference,” Bosse added. “It’s not just that they’re fundraising and not seeing what it’s going towards. But it will directly benefit them, and they can be hands-on, a part of making a difference and just serving people, which is what it’s all about. They’ll actually be able to get involved.”

You can still donate to the school. Visit the official Calvary Christian School website at CalvaryChristianAlton.com for more information.

