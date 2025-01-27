Our Daily Show Interview! Calvary Christian School: Open Enrollment & Open House!

ALTON - Calvary Christian School’s open enrollment starts this week, and they’re eager to welcome students to their new program.

Located at 1422 Washington Avenue in Alton, Calvary Christian School launched in Fall 2024 with 28 students. They follow the classical education model, with students divided into learning levels. Open enrollment starts on Jan. 27 with an open house planned for Feb. 15, 2025, and families are encouraged to reach out to get more information and decide if Calvary Christian School is right for their child.

“The families have really bought into what we’re doing, and it’s been a really great year,” said Associate Pastor Wade Dobson. “We always say it’s not education by worksheet. They’re not just given a sheet of paper and answer these questions or complete these problems and turn it back in. There’s a lot more to it than that in terms of their involvement.”

Dobson and Mike Harrelson, Calvary’s children's pastor, explained that the classical model of education encourages more participation from students. Students must come to class prepared so they can contribute to the discussion.

The Trivium in classical education emphasizes grammar, logic and rhetoric, teaching students “not what to think, but how to think,” Dobson said. Students are taught how to apply the principles they learn to different situations they encounter. Dobson and Harrelson believe this helps prepare them for real-world challenges.

“What I love about it most is that instead of going a mile long with education and an inch deep, not getting too deep, we go a mile deep and an inch wide,” Harrelson said. “We want them to be lifelong learners.”



All of the classes are also integrated. For example, older students will be reading “Julius Caesar” in the coming weeks, and their history and Bible lessons will coincide by focusing on ancient Rome. Dobson noted that unlike traditional education, which can be “disjointed,” these classes correspond and allow students to build their knowledge.

Calvary Christian School runs from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. On Mondays, students have the option to join an enrichment program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. These enrichment classes vary, with a focus on life and career skills like cooking or industrial arts.

Dobson and Harrelson said the students come from a variety of backgrounds. The current class is made up of one-third homeschooled students, one-third students who attended other private schools, and one-third students who attended public schools prior to enrolling at Calvary Christian School. While they all have different reasons that brought them to Calvary, the end result is a tightknit group.

“The kids have really grown into a big family, and we’re looking to grow that family,” Harrelson said. “You see the older ones mentoring and shepherding the younger ones. You see the younger ones getting involved and dancing around with the older ones when we do movement time. There are a lot of exciting things happening at Calvary Christian.”

For more information about Calvary Christian School, visit their official website at CalvaryChristianAlton.com. Families can request an interview to learn more about the school and if it’s the right fit for their child.

