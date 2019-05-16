ALTON - Calvary Baptist Church in Alton hosted a touching and well-attended National Police Day Memorial event Wednesday night at the church.

The Illinois State Police, Alton Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office had strong representation at the Calvary event. Originally, the event was scheduled to be at the Amphitheater but it was changed because of the recent flooding.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sarah Deatherage-Steele, the late spouse of Illinois State Police Motor Officer Kyle Deatherage, was a keynote speaker. Kyle was killed by Scott’s Law violator while conducting a traffic stop in 2012. She has been an advocate for Scott’s Law and has been creating awareness on several different media platforms since his death.

The event was to honor those who served as police officers present and past. The Illinois State Police representative read a list of 63 troopers who have died in the line of duty since 1923. The names of the two Madison County officers and two Alton Police officers who have died in the line of duty were also read.

“Calvary Baptist was gracious enough to host the event this year,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said. “It was so nice Mrs. Deatherage-Steele took time out of her busy schedule to speak to the congregation of officers. They really appreciated her speech. It was great to honor the fallen officers. It is sort of like a Veterans Day for police officers.”

Chief Simmons thanked Calvary Baptist Pastor Andre Dobson and Calvary Baptist for hosting such a significant event for local law enforcement.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: