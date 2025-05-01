Our Daily Show Interview! May the Lord Be With You & Trivia Night Coming Up

ALTON - Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Christian School have several events planned for community members to enjoy.

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, congregation members and Riverbend residents are invited to the church for “May the Lord Be With You,” a play on “Star Wars Day” that will include lightsaber-making, stage-fighting and a revival service. This will be followed by the school’s trivia fundraiser on May 16, 2025.

“Anything that we’re able to do in the future to get the community involved and finding out more about the school, we’re always looking for opportunities to do that,” said Pastor Wade, who helps oversee the school. “It’s not just about raising money. We want people to come and be able to learn about what we’re doing and what we offer, because obviously we believe in it and we want as many folks in the community to know about what we’re doing.”

On Sunday, Dr. Bob Pitman will lead two revival services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Prior to the second service, kids ages preschool through fifth grade can participate in “May the Lord Be With You” at 5 p.m. They will enjoy crafts and games while learning about God’s love.

“The great news we want to tell kids is that God is real and He sent Jesus because He loves them,” Pastor Mike explained. “We’ll make lightsabers and we’ll do some stage combat things and have some fun. But what we want them to walk away with is knowing that God really loves them.”

Older kids can enjoy “Student Food O’Clock” at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 4. The fun will be followed by the revival, led by Pitman, who will also lead special services at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Wade, Mike and Dave are especially looking forward to the trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025. There will be seven rounds of trivia, including one round put together by the students titled, “Are You Smarter Than a Calvary Christian School Student?”

Tickets cost $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. There will also be a silent auction, and all proceeds from the evening will go toward Calvary Christian School’s new playground. Attendees can vote on the design they like best. Wade, Mike and Dave encourage people to come out and support the school.

“If you don’t think you’re good at trivia, that’s the worst reason not to come to a trivia night,” Dave said. “ By Sunday, when we all gather for church, nobody’s going to remember who won. They’re going to remember the fun we had and the money we raised for the playground…The actual trivia is trivial. But it’s a fun way to get people together. They can bring their own food, they can fellowship with their friends and other people and just have a great time, and that’s the main thing.”

Wade added that they had 28 students enrolled in Calvary Christian School this year. Registration is open throughout the summer, but there are just a few spots left. For more information about Calvary Christian School, including how to enroll, visit their official website at CalvaryChristianAlton.com.

To learn more about the trivia night and purchase your tickets, click here. For more information about Calvary Baptist Church, including their upcoming events, check out their official website at CalvaryCares4U.org.

