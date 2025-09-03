Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft: Calvary Baptist, Lucky Duck, and More!

ALTON - Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Christian School are eager for a season of new events and activities.

Wade Dobson and Mike Harrelson expressed their excitement for the “fall kickoff” this weekend with their “Home at Calvary” events on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The church plans to resume many of their services and groups this week. Additionally, Calvary Christian School is continuing to grow, and they can’t wait to share their mission.

“We’re just really looking forward to kind of kicking back in gear after Labor Day and the official end of summer,” Dobson said. “We’re just very excited with everything that's happening with the school. We just look forward to continuing to grow that.”

The fun begins on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, with Calvary’s monthly men’s breakfast. For $5, men are invited to enjoy breakfast, conversation and testimonies at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at the church.

This will be followed by Kids Outdoor Zone, an opportunity for boys ages 8–18 to learn basic outdoor skills from men in the congregation.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, the church’s regular schedule resumes. Calvary Baptist Church will offer services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. In between these services, community members can attend LIFE Groups, or Bible studies, at 9:15 a.m.

“They’re just small-group Bible studies. It’s a chance for adults and kids to just really connect,” Dobson explained. “People can come into a worship service and they can sit in a room with 300 people and it’s not really a way to get to know anybody and connect. But if you get in a small group of 15 other adults, you can actually get to know people and develop some relationships.”

Awana also kicks off on Sept. 7. This group, for kids ages preschool through fifth grade, encourages Bible memorization and fun at 5 p.m. every Sunday. An ice cream truck will be present on Sept. 7, and Harrelson joked they will give the kids sugar and send them home.

“It’ll be fun. It’s an exciting time on Sunday nights for kids and students. It’s intentional, and it’s safe,” he added. “We want parents to come so that kids can know God.”

Older students can join the Fuel groups, where they have snacks and learn about the Bible. The church also partners with Hartland Baptist Church to host Unite, a ministry for college students throughout the Riverbend region.

While kids and students are occupied on Sunday nights, the Connect Groups invite adults to study the Bible in a small group focused on a particular topic. These groups will resume on Sept. 7 and run throughout the year.

Dobson, head of Calvary Christian School, added that the year is off to a positive start. This year’s educational focus is on the medieval period, and the students are looking forward to learning more. With almost 40 students ranging from elementary to high school, the school is continuing to grow.

To learn more about Calvary Baptist Church, you can visit their official website at CalvaryCares4U.org. For more information about Calvary Christian School, including how to enroll your student, visit their official website at CalvaryChristianAlton.com.

