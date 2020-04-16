SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today encouraged families to take a drive, enjoy a walk, or explore their own farm, while physical distancing, to take pictures to submit for the 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest.

The 8th annual contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“With kids at home from school with their families, this is a great opportunity to go on a walk, take a drive, or even explore their own farming property to capture the beauty of Illinois agriculture,” Frerichs said. “This is a fun contest for kids, but also a great teaching moment about the importance of agriculture in Illinois.”

The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest from Illinois students, ages 8-18. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11?14, and 15-18. Each student is allowed to submit up to two photos by June 24, 2020.

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and at the 2020 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through the Ag Invest program, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers and ag businesses annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read all the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit our website at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com or contact Rebecca Huston at 217.558.6217.

