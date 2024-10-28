ST. LOUIS, MO. – The powerful and transformative voices of over 30 Latina authors take center stage in Calladitas Rising: Reclaiming Your Power, Strength, and Voice, now available at the Grafton Art Gallery and on Amazon. This deeply personal and inspiring anthology, co-authored by Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano and Esmeralda Aharon, and edited by Jackie Duty, challenges the cultural saying "Calladita te ves más bonita" — “You are prettier when you are quiet” — by amplifying the stories of Latina women who are breaking free from societal limitations and reclaiming their voices.

Through heartfelt narratives, each author shares her journey of navigating cultural expectations, gender norms, and systemic inequities, offering insight, wisdom, and practical advice. These stories are more than personal testimonies; they serve as a collective rallying cry for women everywhere to embrace their authentic selves, advocate for their worth, and rise above adversity.

With an impressive 5-star rating from readers, Calladitas Rising has already ignited a movement of empowerment, showcasing the resilience and strength of Latinas who refuse to be silenced. The book equips women to:

Break free from the constraints of cultural norms and reclaim their power.

Embrace their true identities and celebrate their uniqueness.

Advocate for themselves and their communities with confidence and pride.

“This anthology is a celebration of strength, unity, and the courage it takes to reclaim our voices,” says co-author Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano. “Our stories resonate with women who have faced similar struggles, and together, we are creating space for Latinas to be heard, uplifted, and celebrated.”

Jackie Duty said, “Helping the authors write their stories and hearing firsthand their struggles and tenacity to overcome was a life-changing experience for me. It allowed me to let go of things I have held onto from the past and begin a new future as the co-owner of the Grafton Art Gallery.”

Calladitas Rising is more than a book—it is a movement that empowers women to speak up, assert themselves, and create positive change in a world that may have silenced them for too long.

Join the Movement: Discover the stories of resilience, strength, and empowerment within the pages of Calladitas Rising. This must-read anthology is available now at the Grafton Art Gallery and is perfect for anyone seeking inspiration, validation, and the tools to rise above limitations.

About the Writing Coach and Editor

Jackie Duty is a visual artist and writer of Chilean descent. With 20 years in corporate marketing in newspapers, television, radio, magazines, digital media and more, she left the corporate world to start her own companies. She has two books that are written as anthologies with incredible people from across the country and around the world. Her next book will be a children’s book that should come out early 2025. Her art has been featured at the St. Louis Art Museum, The Muny in St. Louis, Cortex, art galleries in Kansas City and Grafton, an international academy and at Hispanic Festivals.

Her work can be experienced at the Grafton Art Gallery and be seen on her website at:jackieduty.com

For more information, contact the gallery at (618) 786-8424.

