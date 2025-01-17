GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting its first-ever comic and pop culture convention, Blazer Con, from 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on the Godfrey Campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Blazer Con team is seeking a diverse group of vendors to showcase their unique products, services, and experiences at Blazer Con 2025. Whether they specialize in merchandise, collectibles, comics, technology, art, food, or beverages, this is a fantastic opportunity for all to connect with hundreds of potential customers and be part of a new and exciting experience.

“We are thrilled to open vendor applications for Blazer Con 2025,” said Blazer Con creator and Media Specialist Jared Smilack. “This convention is about bringing together creators, businesses and the community to celebrate everything we love about comics and pop culture. We can’t wait to see what experiences, ideas and products our vendors will bring for our inaugural event.”

Spaces are limited ($30 for the day), so apply today at https://lcedu.jotform.com/team/blazer-con/2025-vendor-application.

Vendor Application Requirements

To ensure a safe and professional event, all vendors are required to meet the following guidelines:

Certificate of Insurance: All vendors must provide proof of insurance coverage for the duration of the event. This is a mandatory requirement for participation in Blazer Con 2025. Vendors who do not have insurance can purchase coverage for the day through the college. Food Handling License (for Food & Beverage Vendors): Vendors who are planning to sell food or drinks must provide a valid food handling license or relevant permits in accordance with local health and safety regulations.

A member of the Blazer Con team will reach out to selected vendors to take insurance information, payment and provide further information.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of Blazer Con 2025,” Smilack said. “Whether you are showcasing innovative products, sharing your passion for art, or serving delicious food and beverages, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. We look forward to welcoming you to Blazer Con 2025!”

About Blazer Con



This exciting free comic convention is the perfect opportunity for students, faculty, staff and community members to immerse themselves in a world of fantasy, sci-fi, and pop culture. Whether you’re a die-hard D&D enthusiast, a video game aficionado, or simply someone who loves great food and socializing, there’s something for everyone!

Learn more at https://www.lc.edu/blazercon.html or contact Jared Smilack at jsmilack@lc.edu for other questions.

