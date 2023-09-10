EAST ALTON – The next National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) newsletter will be a special edition featuring a collection of personal accounts and photos of the Great Flood of 1993 from community members.

Please share stories, memories, or anything related to the flood you would like to share.

Entries should be sent to rsender@lc.edu with the subject line “Great Flood ‘23” and will be accepted until October 15.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and to practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

