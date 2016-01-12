Call for eagle photos for Two Rivers NWR Photography Exhibit Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRUSSELS - Area amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit bald eagle photos for a wildlife photography exhibit to be held at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Feb. 10-19.



The photography exhibit will be highlighted during the Eagle Watching Open House event at the refuge visitor center Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Photographers may submit up to two original photographs of bald eagles taken in Calhoun, Jersey or Greene counties.



Photos must be submitted with the photographer’s name, address, phone number, photo caption including where the photo was taken, and a signed photography release form by noon Feb. 5 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013. Photography release forms can be downloaded from the Two Rivers NWR website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers or are available at the refuge visitor center.



This exhibit is free to view and will be open to the public during regular business hours and during the Feb. 13 open house.



For more information about the refuge open house and photography exhibit, visit the refuge website or call 618-883-2524. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending