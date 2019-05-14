Call for David Heyen's Resignation as LCCC Board Chairman is Voted Down Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - A call for Lewis and Clark Community College Board Chair David Heyen's resignation was voted down at a Tuesday night meeting. The calls for his resignation followed anti-Islamic, anti-immigration and pro-confederacy posts on Heyen's personal Facebook page. Article continues after sponsor message Board members Julie Johnson, Kevin Rust, Charles Hanfelder and Heyen voted against the resignation and Bill Watson, Dwight Wertz and Brenda McCain voted for it. If passed, Heyen would not have had to take action. The choice would have been up to him to resign.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending