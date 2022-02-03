ST. LOUIS - Animal House Cat Rescue & Adoption Center is excited to announce the return of Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness!

Celebrating its 3rd year, Cat Clips, a competition, and fundraiser, will include a compellation of short cat videos. The curated videos will be judged by a panel of cat-loving local celebrities. The call for submissions is now open, to submit a short film of your cat or cats visithttps://filmfreeway.com/CatClips.

Contest Submission fees:

1 st film submission - $10

film submission - $10 Every film submission after that an additional $5

Winners will be announced at the screening and the following prizes will be awarded:

Top prize - $250

Second place – $125

Third place – An awesome movie gift basket

The selected shorts will be screened on Thursday, April 7, 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm at Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Blvd. University City, 63108), doors open at 5:30 pm. Those attending Cat Clips will be part of the exclusive screening along with opportunities to participate in various fundraising activities, enjoy refreshing Urban Chestnut products, movie snacks and more all of which support the rescue work of Animal House.

For event information and to purchase tickets visit https://filmfreeway.com/CatClips/tickets

All proceeds support the work of Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center: Rescue, Adoption, Education and Advocacy.

Special thanks to our partners: Cinema St. Louis, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Animal House has been rescuing cats and kittens since 2010 and is proud to celebrate twelve years! Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this happen.

For more information, please visit stlcats.org

