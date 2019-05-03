COLLINSVILLE – Calista Cox scored in the second half of extra time to give Alton a key 1-0 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday night at Kahok Stadium.

Cox’s goal came in the 98th minute, when Cox took a feed from Alaina Nasello and put the ball in the back of the net to give the Redbirds a vital three points on the road.

“It took us a bit to get going tonight,” Alton head coach Gwen Sabo said. “Collinsville kept the play very even, and controlled the ball well. We really picked up the intensity during the first overtime period, and carried that momentum into the second period, which is when we scored.”

Kahok goalie Claire Rendelman made four saves on the evening, while Addison Miller had six saves in recording her 12th clean sheet of the season.

The Redbirds are now 13-8-0 on the season and play at Highland on Friday afternoon in a 4:15 p.m kickoff, then travel to Edwardsville on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Kahoks are now 8-9-2 on the year and next play at O’Fallon on Tuesday, and then host Edwardsville next Thursday. Both games are set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

