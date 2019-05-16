ALTON – Calista Cox, a senior midfielder on Alton High School’s girls' soccer team, signed a letter of intent to play at Illinois-Springfield in a recent ceremony held at the high school.

Cox will be playing for the Prairie Stars in the fall, and is looking forward to the opportunity. She chose UIS for a very simple reason.

Article continues after sponsor message

“First, I went to the school, and I really enjoyed it,” Cox said in an interview that followed the ceremony. “It’s a beautiful campus, plus I like having the chance to play soccer. It’s huge, and getting a full ride was really the big decider. But also, the environment, and playing with my sister was a huge part of that.”

Cox will be playing on the team with her sister, MaKayla, who will be a junior in the upcoming season. She plans on majoring in biochemistry, with a minor in Spanish. Cox did have offers from other schools, but early on decided on UIS.

“I had a lot of things thrown my way,” Cox said, “and going D-II was a better option anyway, so I can focus academically.”

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: