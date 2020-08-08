Calinville Battles House Fire Saturday Morning
August 8, 2020 1:35 PM August 8, 2020 7:35 PM
Listen to the story
CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 11:00 a.m Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
When firefighters arrived the house had smoke coming out of the house. Carlinville used its ladder truck to help with the fire.
It was unknown if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.
More like this:
FRIDAY IN MACOUPIN: Congresswoman Budzinski to Host Roundtable on Threats to Food Access in Central and Southern Illinois
Today
Sixth-Grader Luke Aikin Organizes Successful Inaugural Chess Event At Carlinville Library
May 19, 2025
Carlinville Mental Health Care Service Offers New Support Group for Domestic Violence Survivors
Jul 9, 2025
OSFM Awards $5 Million in Grants for the Construction or Rehabilitation of Fire Stations in Illinois
Today