MADISON COUNTY – Two people from California face the same felony charges after authorities caught them transporting large quantities of drugs across state lines.

Jeffrey B. Ringer, 60, and Rebecca Smith, 59, both of the same Studio City, Calif. address, were each charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies.

On March 11, 2025, the two allegedly brought over 5,000 grams of cannabis and more than 200 grams of psilocybin from California into the state of Illinois.

Both cases were presented by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI). Ringer and Smith were both granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

