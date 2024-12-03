ROXANA - Calhoun-Brussels jumped out to a 24-5 lead in the first quarter, and went on to a 64-38 win over Roxana in a regular season game Monday night at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Warriors evened their record at 1-1, while the Shells dropped their home opener and are now 3-2 on the young season.

Calhoun jumped out to their 24-5 lead after the first quarter, then extended its lead to 41-18 at halftime, then led after the third quarter 56-32, outscoring Roxana in the final quarter 8-4 to take the win.

"We jumped out to a big lead early and we won big at Roxana in a non-conference game," Calhoun Head Girls Basketball Coach Mark Hillen said, expressing pride in his girls' play on Monday night.

Kate Zipprich had 17 for Calhoun to pace her team, while Audrey Gilman had 13 points and Stella Gress added 10 points. Sadie Kiel had seven points and Anna Oswald and Bralyn Lammy both had six points and Emma Behrens had two points.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 18 points, while Ava Cherry added 11 points, Leah Newton, Mia Skinner, and Kylee Slayden all scored two points each, and Tatum Shaw scored a single point.

Calhoun next plays at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 against Jersey, while Roxana next plays at Freeburg on Thursday night, then at Vandalia on Dec. 10, both games starting at 7:30 p.m., then hosts Breese Central at home at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 12. Calhoun hosts Pittsfield on Dec. 12.

Roxana - Cherry 11, Slayden 2, Shaw 1, Daugherty 18, Skinner 2, Newton 2

2FG - 5 3FG - 7 FT - 5/10 Fouls - 16

Calhoun (2-1) - Lammy 6, Oswald 6, Behrens 2, K. Sievers 3, Gress 10, Kiel 7, Zipprich 17, Gilman 13

2FG - 19 3FG - 3 FT - 17/26 Fouls - 9

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

