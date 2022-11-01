WHITE HALL - Calhoun's girls' volleyball team ended an exceptional season with a close battle against the state's top-ranked team in IHSA Class 1A on Monday night at White Hall, falling 25-23, 25-23.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors' Kate Zipprich led the team with seven kills, Delani Klaas had six kills, and Audrey Gilman had five.

Calhoun's defense was led by Josie Hoagland with 14 digs and Lacy Pohlman with nine digs.

"We played well against a top-ranked team in the state," Coach Zipprich said. "Overall, I’m very proud of all the girls this season. As the first year in the co-op, we played as one team right from the beginning. We are definitely stronger together. We have a young team and our future is bright."