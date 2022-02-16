Calhoun-Brussels Girls Top West Central 36-20, Play Hawks For Regional Title, Greenfield-NW Advances
BLUFFS - Calhoun/Brussels got out to a quick start to get ahead and stay ahead of host West Central at the Bluffs 1A Regional on Tuesday. The semi-final win sets up a rematch with WIVC foe Carrollton from 10 days earlier for the Regional Championship.
Carrollton won the previous matchup over Calhoun's girls 51-39 in Carrollton. The Hawks defeated Triopia 60-32 on Tuesday to advance.
Calhoun/Brussels was led by Audrey Gilman with 9 points and Jaelyn Hill and Ella Sievers with 7 apiece on Tuesday. Kate Zipprich snared 12 rebounds and had 5 blocks and Audrey Gilman pulled down 5 boards to go with 2 assists. Ella Sievers had 4 steals.
CB 15 7 3 9 - 36
WC 6 4 4 6 - 20
CB (20-11) - Lila Simon 3, Claire Hagen 1, Maddie Buchanan 1, Ella Sievers 7, Jaelyn Hill 7, Audrey Gilman 9
2FG - 10 3FG - 4 FT - 4/11 Fouls - 7
WC - Likes 3, McGee 5, Lawson 5, Garrett 5, Smith 2
2FG - 3 3FG - 2 FT - 8/10 Fouls - 10
Bluffs Regional
Manager: Grant DeWitt
Phone: 618-724-9461, Fax:
E-mail: gdewitt@winchesterschools.net
Sat., Feb. 12
Game 1: Concord (Triopia) [Coop] 43, Pleasant Hill [Coop] 33
Game 2: Bluffs [Coop] 42, White Hall (North Greene) 30
Tue., Feb. 15
Game 3: Carrollton 60, Concord (Triopia) [Coop] 32
Game 4: Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] 36, Bluffs [Coop] 20
Thu., Feb. 17
Game 5 at 7:00 pm: (2) Carrollton vs. (3) Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop]
Springfield (Lutheran) Regional
Manager: Katie McCulley
Phone: 217-546-6363 x157, Fax: 217-546-6489
E-mail: k.mcculley@spiluhi.org
Greenfield-Northwestern has a 25-5 mark moving into the championship of the Springfield Lutheran Regional on Thursday. The Tigers walloped host Springfield Lutheran 53-30 on Monday night.
Alexis Pohlman had a huge game with 23 points. Kylie Kinser added 17 points. The Tigers play Jacksonville Routt for the title on Thursday. Routt clipped Kincaid 61-43 on Monday.
Sat., Feb. 12
Game 1: Springfield (Lutheran) [Coop] 47, Pawnee 23
Game 2: Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] 62, Raymond (Lincolnwood) [Coop] 32
Mon., Feb. 14
Game 3: Greenfield [Coop] 53, Springfield (Lutheran) [Coop] 30
Game 4: Jacksonville (Routt) 61, Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] 43
Thu., Feb. 17
Game 5 at 7:00 pm: (1) Greenfield [Coop] vs. (4) Jacksonville (Routt)
Carlyle Regional
Manager: Darin Smith
Phone: 618-594-2453, Fax: 618-594-8286
E-mail: smithd@clinton.k12.il.us
Sat., Feb. 12
Game 1: Sandoval [Coop] 60, Mt. Olive 25
Tue., Feb. 15
Game 2: Carlyle 69, Sandoval [Coop] 34
Game 3: Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 40, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 38
Thu., Feb. 17
Game 4 at 7:00 pm: (2) Carlyle vs. (3) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney)
