BLUFFS - Calhoun/Brussels got out to a quick start to get ahead and stay ahead of host West Central at the Bluffs 1A Regional on Tuesday. The semi-final win sets up a rematch with WIVC foe Carrollton from 10 days earlier for the Regional Championship.

Carrollton won the previous matchup over Calhoun's girls 51-39 in Carrollton. The Hawks defeated Triopia 60-32 on Tuesday to advance.

Calhoun/Brussels was led by Audrey Gilman with 9 points and Jaelyn Hill and Ella Sievers with 7 apiece on Tuesday. Kate Zipprich snared 12 rebounds and had 5 blocks and Audrey Gilman pulled down 5 boards to go with 2 assists. Ella Sievers had 4 steals.

CB 15 7 3 9 - 36

WC 6 4 4 6 - 20

CB (20-11) - Lila Simon 3, Claire Hagen 1, Maddie Buchanan 1, Ella Sievers 7, Jaelyn Hill 7, Audrey Gilman 9

2FG - 10 3FG - 4 FT - 4/11 Fouls - 7

WC - Likes 3, McGee 5, Lawson 5, Garrett 5, Smith 2

2FG - 3 3FG - 2 FT - 8/10 Fouls - 10

Bluffs Regional

Manager: Grant DeWitt

Phone: 618-724-9461, Fax:

E-mail: gdewitt@winchesterschools.net

Sat., Feb. 12

Game 1: Concord (Triopia) [Coop] 43, Pleasant Hill [Coop] 33

Game 2: Bluffs [Coop] 42, White Hall (North Greene) 30

Tue., Feb. 15

Game 3: Carrollton 60, Concord (Triopia) [Coop] 32

Game 4: Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] 36, Bluffs [Coop] 20

Thu., Feb. 17

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: (2) Carrollton vs. (3) Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop]

Springfield (Lutheran) Regional

Manager: Katie McCulley

Phone: 217-546-6363 x157, Fax: 217-546-6489

E-mail: k.mcculley@spiluhi.org

Greenfield-Northwestern has a 25-5 mark moving into the championship of the Springfield Lutheran Regional on Thursday. The Tigers walloped host Springfield Lutheran 53-30 on Monday night.

Alexis Pohlman had a huge game with 23 points. Kylie Kinser added 17 points. The Tigers play Jacksonville Routt for the title on Thursday. Routt clipped Kincaid 61-43 on Monday.

Sat., Feb. 12

Game 1: Springfield (Lutheran) [Coop] 47, Pawnee 23

Game 2: Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] 62, Raymond (Lincolnwood) [Coop] 32

Mon., Feb. 14

Game 3: Greenfield [Coop] 53, Springfield (Lutheran) [Coop] 30

Game 4: Jacksonville (Routt) 61, Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] 43

Thu., Feb. 17

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: (1) Greenfield [Coop] vs. (4) Jacksonville (Routt)

Carlyle Regional

Manager: Darin Smith

Phone: 618-594-2453, Fax: 618-594-8286

E-mail: smithd@clinton.k12.il.us

Sat., Feb. 12

Game 1: Sandoval [Coop] 60, Mt. Olive 25

Tue., Feb. 15

Game 2: Carlyle 69, Sandoval [Coop] 34

Game 3: Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 40, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 38

Thu., Feb. 17

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: (2) Carlyle vs. (3) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney)

