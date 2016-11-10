HARDIN - Residents and staff at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 1 Myrtle Lane in Hardin, received some special visitors at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Before trekking up north to take on Tuscola High School in the IHSA Class 1A Playoff Quarterfinals, the Hardin-Calhoun High School Warriors took time to visit and spend time with residents at the facility.

Social Services Director Ashley Wilson shared a photo of the team and coaches along with a message of overwhelming gratitude on her Facebook page. Interim Activity Director Maggie (Baalman) Vinson coordinated the visit with her staff's help.

"As a facility, we asked one of the coaches what we could do for the team, rather it be donate money, food, etc.," Wilson said. "The group of kids asked to come out and see our residents!"

"As parents, teachers and coaches, you should be so proud," she said. "It means so much to our residents, staff and families."

"Thank you, Calhoun Warriors!" she said, closing out her post. "Now, go kick some butt!"

Before their state appearances, the softball and basketball teams have visited the residents as well.

