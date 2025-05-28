GREENVILLE — Calhoun Warriors defeated Gibault Catholic Varsity Hawks 5-1 on Wednesday at Robert E. Smith Field in the 1A IHSA Greenville Sectional Baseball Semifinal game.

The Warriors took the lead in the third inning when an error allowed them to score one run. Jack Goode earned the win for Calhoun, pitching seven innings with four hits and one unearned run, striking out two and walking three. Peyton Schaefer took the loss for Gibault Catholic, allowing five runs on 10 hits over seven innings, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Calhoun collected 10 hits in the game, led by Jack Zipprich who went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Zipprich, Max Toppmeyer, and Goode each had two hits. The Warriors also executed one double play during the contest.

For Gibault Catholic, Tyler Frierdich, Kole Schilling, Dylan Schaefer, and Nolan Snell each recorded one hit. The Hawks also turned one double play in the game.

Calhoun plays Father McGivney Catholic at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the Greenville Sectional title.

