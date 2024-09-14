WHITE HALL - In a commanding performance Friday night, Calhoun-Brussels' Conner Longnecker scored six touchdowns, leading his team to a 69-6 victory over North Greene. The game, held at North Greene High School in White Hall, saw Longnecker making runs of 55, 65, 28, two, 12, and 33 yards. Easton Wallendorf also contributed significantly with runs of 39, 83, and 80 yards.

Longnecker's impressive showing was not just about the touchdowns. He also surpassed 2,000 career yards for the Warriors, a milestone achieved by only a few players in the school's history.

"The six touchdowns is pretty phenomenal in a game," said Casey Longnecker, Connor's uncle and an assistant coach for Calhoun.

"The six touchdowns in one game may be a record for us," Casey Longnecker said. "It doesn't happen very often. He got loose on quite a few plays."

The Warriors' defense also made its mark, with Talon Kronable returning a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown. Garrett Hazelwonder's 73-yard pass to Ethan Clark accounted for North Greene's only score of the game.

With this victory, Calhoun improved its record to 3-0, while North Greene fell to 0-3.

