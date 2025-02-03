HARDIN CALHOUN 41, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 29: In the final, Calhoun slowly pulled away from Marquette's challenge and won the tournament championship.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 15 points, while Stella Gress scored eight points, both Sadie Kiel and Audrey Gilman hit for seven points each, and Bralyn Lammy and Anna Oswald had two points apiece.

Kel'c Robinson led the Explorers with 13 points, with Delaney Ortman and Laila Davis had four points each, Caylee Rhodes scored three points, and Chayse Strickland and Allie Weiner both scored two points apiece.

Calhoun is now 22-5, while Marquette goes to 12-10.

Flowers was selected at the tournament's Marty Baker Most Outstanding Player, with a spot on the All-Tournament team, and was joined by Hawks' teammate Harper Darr. Gress, Gilman, and Zipprich were named to the team for the Warriors, along with Wemer and Robinson for the Explorers, Natalie Brownback for the Redskins, Ali Little of Winchester West Central's Cougars, Daugherty for the Shells, and Gray from the Panthers.

CARROLLTON 63, NOKOMIS 45: The hosts went off to an 18-13 first-quarter lead, and didn't look back in defeating Nokomis in the third-place game.

Lauren Flowers again led the Hawks, scoring 19 points, while Megan Camden came up with 16 points, Hayden McMurtrie had 11 points, Chloe McAdams scored six points, Abby Flowers connected for five points, and Blake Driskill had two points.

Carrollton is now 20-7, while the Redskins slip to 21-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, JERSEY 47: In the fifth-place game at Carrollton, McGivney held off Jersey.

Devin Ellis led the Griffins with 11 points, while Julia Behrmann had seven points, Izzie Vernasky, Emerson McGaughey, and Peyton Ellis all had six points each, Alexa Jones had four points, Sofia Rosetto scored three points, and Layla Tobin and Zoie Oller both scored two points each.

Meredith Gray led the Panthers with 16 points, while Cali Breden scored 12 points, Neely Goetten had 11 points, Ella Smith hit for three points, and both Makenna Brunaugh and Marley Coziar had two points each.

McGivney is now 15-10, while Jersey is 14-12.

BEARDSTOWN 26, ROXANA 23: In the consolation final of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament, Beardstown held off Roxana in a close decision to win the consolation bracket.

Bptj Kylee Slayden and Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with eight points apiece, while Ava Cherry had three points, and both Josie Brannon and Tatum Shaw had two points each.

The Tigers are now 12-15, while Roxana goes to 12-14.

