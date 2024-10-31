HARDIN – Calhoun High School recently honored its senior girls volleyball players, celebrating their achievements as the team prepares for the regional championship. With an impressive record of 33 overall wins this season, the seniors are leaving a significant mark on the program.

Head coach Melissa Zipprich highlighted this year's seniors with the following comments:

"Each senior has made unique contributions to the team," she said.

"Kate Zipprich, a 6'2" middle hitter, has shown notable improvement in her hitting and blocking skills. She is able to find holes in the block and see the court well," Coach Zipprich noted.

"Lacey Pohlman serves as the team’s setter, a role that is critical yet often overlooked. "As a setter she misses out on a lot of the glory that the hitters get for a kill, but it couldn't be done without her smart skills.

"Joy Hurley has returned to form after overcoming injuries, demonstrating her strength both in the front row and on defense.

"Josie Hoagland, known as the 'Queen of defense,' has excelled as the team’s libero." Zipprich praised her ability to make remarkable digs and lead the back row with one of the strongest serves on the team.

"Abby Johnes, a middle hitter, has finesse that allows her to score points when needed," the coach said. "She has the finesse to find the holes."

Audrey Gilman, an outside hitter, "has also made her mark with her powerful attacking style," the coach said.

Caydence Sievers "has contributed as a defensive specialist, gaining valuable time on the court."

Josie Hoagland, Audrey Gilman, Kate Zipprich, Joy Hurley, and Lacey Pohlman this season moved past their 100th varsity win.

"They started playing varsity their freshman year," Coach Zipprich said. "It has been an incredible experience coaching these girls. To get to 100 varsity wins is a very rare achievement. "

