



ROXANA - Calhoun's girls volleyball team rolled past both Bunker Hill and Dupo on Tuesday night in the 8th Annual Roxana Lady Shells Volleyball Tournament to move to Saturday championship bracket play.

Grace Baalman dominated at the net with 10 kills; Sophie Lorton posted 12 service points. Calhoun defeated Bunker Hill 25-11, 25-20 and Dupo 25-5, 25-15.

“I feel we played well tonight,” Calhoun's new head volleyball coach Kerry Lorton said. “We are running a new offense and the girls are adapting well. Tonight, our serving hurt us a little but that’s an easy fix. I’m proud of how they came out and played.”

Calhoun stats against Bunker Hill were:

Service points: Sophie Lorton 12, Abby Baalman 6, Grace Baalman 5

Kills: Grace Baalman 10, Kristen Wieneke 3

Alexis Klocke 2, Kayla Lammy 1

Assists: Junie Zirkelbach 14

Stats against Dupo for Calhoun were:

Service points: Junie Zirkelbach 16 points, Emily Baalman 10, Abby Baalman 3

Kills: Grace Baalman 9, Kristen Wieneke 3, Kayla Lammy 3, Rayna Zirkelbach 2

Assists: Junie Zirkelbach 19

Jersey fell to Gillespie in two sets (27-25, 25-21) while Gillespie defeated East Alton-Wood River after winning the first and third sets against the Oilers (28-26, 25-19, 15-12). Jersey also toppled East Alton-Wood River 25-23, 25-15 in another tourney game.

