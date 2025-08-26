ROXANA - Calhoun High School’s volleyball team opened its season with a strong performance at the Roxana Tournament on Monday night, Aug. 25, 2025, securing victories in all three pool games. The team defeated East Alton-Wood River, Valmeyer, and Auburn with decisive scores, showcasing solid serving and teamwork.

In the first match, Calhoun beat East Alton-Wood River 25-17 and 25-11. Calhoun Coach Melissa Zipprich noted the team had a slow start but quickly found their rhythm.

Annie Wilson led the net with seven kills, followed by Camryn Klaas with five and Stella Gress with four. Gress also contributed four aces, while Sadie Kiel added three on the service line.

The second match saw Calhoun dominate Valmeyer with scores of 25-10 and 25-2. Mary Squier had a notable serving game, recording six aces, and Lily Pelletier added four aces.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun concluded the night with a win against Auburn, 25-20 and 25-13. Lilly Pelletier led the serving with six aces in that match. The Auburn team presented the toughest challenge of the evening, according to Zipprich.

Overall, the team recorded 36 aces across six sets, with Pelletier leading with 10, followed by Gress and Squier with seven each, and Kiel with five.

Gabby Hurley led serve receive with 28 successful receptions and only one error. Defensively, Hurley had 10 digs, Gress had nine, and Wilson had eight. Annie Wilson led kills with 12, while Klaas and Gress each had seven. Lucy Hurley contributed 25 assists out of the team’s 37 kills.

Looking ahead, Calhoun is scheduled to face Father McGivney in the first round of bracket play on Saturday morning. Coach Zipprich expressed optimism about the team’s prospects for the season following their strong start.

More like this: