TUSCOLA – Calhoun came ready to play Saturday in the IHSA Class 1A Football Playoff quarterfinal action and slipped by previously unbeaten 11-0 Tuscola 28-27 at Tuscola.

A blocked point after touchdown by Keaton Rose was the key play of the game, preventing Tuscola from tying the contest at 28-28 with 1:09 left. Calhoun then held on to knot the victory and head to the semifinals.

The Warriors will play at home at Saturday against 11-1 Decatur St. Teresa. Calhoun scored on two interception returns for scores, a fake punt and another 14-yard score by Ty Bick. Rose also had one of the interception returns for a touchdown.

FULL DETAILS COMING...

Article continues after sponsor message

PHOTO GALLERY OF GAME BY ALISON GODAR BELOW:

More like this: