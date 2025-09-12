HARDIN - Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jerseyville man after a high-speed traffic stop attempt and subsequent river escape on August 23, 2025.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2025, Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Illinois River Road and Royal Landing Road in Calhoun County. The driver fled at a high rate of speed toward the Mississippi River. Deputy Nic McCall arrived to assist in locating the suspect.

Several Calhoun County residents reported to sheriff’s officials that the driver had abandoned the vehicle and jumped into the Mississippi River, attempting to swim across. Additional citizens arrived on scene with a boat and helped Deputy McCall apprehend the suspect, who had taken refuge on an island in the river.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Brendan M. Stamper of Jerseyville. He was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated DUI — third or subsequent offense, driving while revoked, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude peace officers, speeding by 35 mph or more, and a Calhoun County felony warrant for violation of an order of protection.

Stamper’s arrest warrant originated from an investigation by Calhoun County deputies related to an alleged violation of an order of protection on July 13 near the village of Hamburg in Calhoun County.

Stamper was transported to the Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the citizens who assisted law enforcement during the incident. Two Rivers Crimestoppers will honor those individuals with the “Outstanding Citizenship Award” at their monthly meeting on Sept. 28, 2025.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

