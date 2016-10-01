GREENFIELD - Calhoun captured a battle that coach Aaron Elmore called "great for our program" 18-14 over Greenfield-Northwestern at Greenfield on Friday night.

Wes Klocke again was a force for the Warriors, scoring on a 5-yard run. Jacob Watters scored on a 1-yard run. Gunner Ambruster scored on a 30-yard reception from Ty Bick.

"Our kids played a solid 48 minutes," Elmore said. "This is definitely a game to build on for the future."

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter, then Calhoun jumped ahead 12-8 at the half. Both teams scored six points in the third to make it 18-16. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter to make 18-16 the final score.

Klocke carried 14 times for 50 yards and Watters had 14 rushing attempts for 50 yards. Scout White had four carries for 16 yards.

