Calhoun’s Wes Klocke dives for yardage as Greenfield-Northwestern’s Keith Elliott steer ropes an ankle to bring Klocke down with help from Klinton Roth. Warriors Josh Wieneke and Luke Eberlin are too late to help Klocke. Calhoun defeated the Tigers in the WIVC South contest 18-14.

Greenfield-Northwestern’s Logan Fernandes is a compact Tiger as Calhoun’s Jacob Watters rolls over him with the ball in hand. The Warriors put six on the board to start the scoring at Fleur de Lis Field in Greenfield. The Tiger’s answered with a kick off return by Klinton Roth and put two up on the conversion to go ahead 8-6. Calhoun came roaring back and won the game 18-14.

GREENFIELD - Calhoun captured a battle that coach Aaron Elmore called "great for our program" 18-14 over Greenfield-Northwestern at Greenfield on Friday night.

Wes Klocke again was a force for the Warriors, scoring on a 5-yard run. Jacob Watters scored on a 1-yard run. Gunner Ambruster scored on a 30-yard reception from Ty Bick.

"Our kids played a solid 48 minutes," Elmore said. "This is definitely a game to build on for the future."

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter, then Calhoun jumped ahead 12-8 at the half. Both teams scored six points in the third to make it 18-16. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter to make 18-16 the final score.

Klocke carried 14 times for 50 yards and Watters had 14 rushing attempts for 50 yards. Scout White had four carries for 16 yards.

Calhoun moves the ball toward Greenfield-Northwestern's goal line in these two photos. (Photos by Allison Godar)

