SECTIONAL FINAL AT JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC

HARDIN CALHOUN 11, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 1: Sydney Baalman gave up a lead-off hit to Routt, and then coasted the rest of the way, fanning 10 and hitting the game-ending home run as Calhoun defeated the Rockets in the sectional final.

Lucy Kallal and Holly Baalman had three hits each for the Warriors, while Sydney Baalman had two hits and four RBIs. Ella Sievers also had two RBIs on the day.

Calhoun is now 29-4 and will play in the super-sectional Tuesday against Windsor, an 8-1 winner over Macon Meridian in the final of the Meridian sectional, at Illinois-Springfield, with the first pitch coming at 11 a.m.

