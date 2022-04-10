HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that at 9:55 a.m. on April 9, 2022, it executed two court-authorized warrants at an apartment building located in the 300 block of South County Road, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the following arrests were made:

Joshua A. Foster, age 32, of Hardin, Illinois. was arrested for the offenses of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carrie L. McAdams, age 34, of Hardin, Illinois, was arrested for the offenses of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

William P. Conway, age 52, of Hardin, Illinois, was arrested for the offenses of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three (3) suspects are lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

The investigation is on-going and further arrests are pending.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Zach Hardin #119



Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

