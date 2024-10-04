KAMPSVILLE - On October 3, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brianna L. Behrens, 29, of Kampsville, for the following offenses:

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse – Position of Trust or Authority,

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse – Victim aged 13-16,

Possession of Child Pornography (Two Counts),

Grooming,

Indecent Solicitation of a Child,

Obstructing Justice,

Dissemination of Harmful Materials (Two Counts); and,

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Three Counts).

On September 16, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned parent alleging that their child had been receiving illicit photographs and videos from an adult.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Zach Hardin began an investigation into the allegations and conducted numerous interviews and discovered that there were several other children that had also been communicating with and receiving illicit materials from the same adult. Additional information obtained during this investigation also suggested a physical relationship between this adult and a minor child, aged 14.

Chief Deputy Hardin took over messaging between one of the victims and the suspect, and was able to elicit further evidence to suggest the allegations were validated. In addition, multiple search warrants were obtained for cellular data and social media communications.

On September 22, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant on Behrens’ residence, a house in the 200 block of Maple Road, Kampsville, Calhoun County, IL; where additional electronic devices were located and seized. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this search warrant by members of the Illinois Conservation Police.

Behrens was transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office where she was interviewed by Chief Deputy Hardin and Deputy Zack Orr, who serves as a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

After a thorough and exhaustive investigation; the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office requested a warrant of arrest for Behrens. On September 27, 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed for a felony warrant for Behrens; for the 12 aforementioned offenses.

Behrens was arrested without incident and is currently being lodged in the Pike County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Unified Child Advocacy Network, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This investigation is on-going. Chief Deputy Hardin asks that any additional victims please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office; and that reporting parties may remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

