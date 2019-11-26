HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office recently made an arrest for a residential burglary in rural Hardin. Trenton Harden, 29, of Hardin, has been charged in Calhoun County Circuit Court with Residential Burglary, a Class 1 Felony, Burglary a Class 2 Felony, and Theft over $500. Harden remains in custody at this time on a $25,000 bail.

“On November 2nd, a report of a Residential Burglary in rural Hardin was made to CCSO,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The report, in summary, was that the unoccupied residence belonging to a county resident that passed away a few months ago, had been burglarized and many various items were taken. After subsequent investigation and the recovery of some items, CCSO has made an arrest.”

“CCSO believes that some stolen items are still yet to be recovered and we are asking for the public's help in locating any of those items,” the sheriff’s office continued. “Some of those items include various ammunition, exotic and rare cigars, various watches and possibly various rare coins. Two Rivers Crime Stoppers have already assisted CCSO in this investigation and we are very thankful for them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 618-576-2417 or the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.

