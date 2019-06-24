Calhoun Sheriff's Office: Kampsville Ferry is Operating 24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KAMPSVILLE - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office sent out an announcement Monday that the Kampsville Ferry is now running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Article continues after sponsor message "Illinois Route 108 is also open," the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said. "We will still have to detour around in Kampsville, but the other side is clear. Please remember to drive slow and watch for children walking and playing in the Kampsville area." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending