Calhoun Sheriff's Office: Kampsville Ferry is Operating 24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week
June 24, 2019 1:53 PM June 24, 2019 10:05 PM
KAMPSVILLE - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office sent out an announcement Monday that the Kampsville Ferry is now running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Illinois Route 108 is also open," the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said. "We will still have to detour around in Kampsville, but the other side is clear. Please remember to drive slow and watch for children walking and playing in the Kampsville area."