Calhoun Sheriff's Office: Brussels Ferry Closed Temporarily for Repairs
November 27, 2019 2:44 PM November 28, 2019 7:44 AM
BRUSSELS - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reported today the Brussels Ferry will be shut down this Friday afternoon due to repairs.
"The ferry will open as soon as repairs are done," the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said. "We will keep you updated."
